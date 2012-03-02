FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Voestalpine aims to double car sector sales-report
#Basic Materials
March 2, 2012 / 7:23 AM / 6 years ago

Voestalpine aims to double car sector sales-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 2 (Reuters) - Austrian speciality steel group Voestalpine expects to double sales in its automotive division thanks to advanced lightweight products it will feature at the Geneva car show, its chief executive was quoted as saying.

“I assume that sales here will double in the years ahead from 1.1 billion euros ($1.47 billion) a year now,” Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder told Format magazine in an interview published on Friday.

The automotive divison generates around 10 percent of the group’s sales now.

Voestalpine said it would showcase in Geneva “a revolutionary enhancement” of its phs-ultraform, a hot-dip galvanised high-strength steel developed for lightweight construction of car body panels.

For a news release see:

here

$1 = 0.7501 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

