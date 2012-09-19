FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Voestalpine eyes bond issue soon - CEO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Voestalpine eyes bond issue soon - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LEOBEN, Austria, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Austrian steel group Voestalpine plans a bond issue soon, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said on Wednesday without giving financial details.

“The roadshow is under way. I think the environment is absolutely favourable, sentiment is good, so let’s see what happens,” he said on the sidelines of a commodities conference.

Voestalpine had floated plans this year to issue as much as 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in bonds, but Eder said it did not need that much money at the moment.

“The billion was a preliminary figure. You should not conclude that we would raise 1 billion in one fell swoop,” he said.

$1 = 0.7658 euros Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.