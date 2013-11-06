Voestalpine sees its EU carbon bill soaring from 2013-2020

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG said it paid roughly 50 million euros for European carbon permits between 2008 and 2012 and expects to pay a multiple of that number from 2013-2020 as EU carbon tax laws are revised.

In a bid to support flagging carbon prices in Europe, the European Commission recently announced plans to temporarily hold back the supply of 900 million of the EU carbon permits that companies are forced to buy to cover their emissions.

“On the one hand the industry is being forced politically not to withdraw from Europe, on the other hand there is every few months a new decision putting pressure especially on the cost side,” CEO Wolfgang Eder told a news conference in London.

Eder, who said overcapacity in Europe’s steel industry remains at a crippling 30-40 million tonnes, was speaking after the company posted second quarter earnings before interest and tax of 177 million euros.

Carbon prices have slumped more than 75 percent in just over two years as the Commission handed out too many permits, making its scheme to tax emissions ineffective in spurring firms to invest in clean technology.