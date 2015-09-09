Voestalpine to decide next year on China plant - CEO

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Austrian group Voestalpine expects to go ahead with construction of a new specialised steel plant in China as long as “dramatic things” do not emerge that could jeopardise the project, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said.

“I assume we will make a decision in the course of next year,” he told journalists late on Tuesday, adding when and where the plant will be built remained open.

Eder had told Reuters last month Voestalpine might not stick to the 140 million euro ($156.5 million) investment plan immediately.

He said on Tuesday that he still believed in China’s potential despite a recent economic slowdown that unleashed market ructions.

“We do not expect China to collapse suddenly. China remains an attractive market in the long term. We are not changing our basic plans for China,” he said.

Voestalpine is keen to expand in Asia, where it generated around 783 million euros of revenue -- or 7 percent of the group total -- in 2014/15, of which 300 million was in China alone, where it already has around two dozen sites.

It has said it aims to nearly triple annual revenue there to around 2 billion euros by the end of 2020 and invest between 400 million and 500 million euros in the region. ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)