Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine to build plant in China
October 29, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine to build plant in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine will build a plant in China for premium steel products, aiming to begin production at the end of 2017 to serve the automotive, consumer goods and mechanical engineering industries, it said on Wednesday.

The company said that its Special Steel Division had signed a letter of intent to cooperate with Chinese foundry Kocel Machinery Co.

“Over the next few years Voestalpine will invest around 140 million euros ($178 million) constructing a new plant to produce premium special steel products for the Chinese market,” it said. (1 US dollar = 0.7849 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)

