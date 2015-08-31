FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Voestalpine wins 350 mln euro automotive order
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Voestalpine wins 350 mln euro automotive order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has won an order worth 350 million euros ($392 million) to supply components for seatbelts and airbags for a global carmaker, it said on Monday.

Voestalpine said the order meant that plants in Austria, Germany, the United States and China would be operating at full capacity until 2022 and it would have to expand production facilities.

The steelmaker is focusing ever more on technology and advanced components, a strategy that has paid off over a multi-year decline in commodity steel demand and prices. Automotive customers account for a third of its sales.

It declined to name the customer for the new framework agreement, under which its Rotec Group based in Styria will supply up to 350 million seatbelt tensioner components and around 120 million airbag components. ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.