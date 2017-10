VIENNA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Austrian specialty steel group Voestalpine’s stainless steel business plans to buy 10 units of Germany’s Eifeler Holding GmbH & Co in an all-share deal, Austria’s Competition Authority said on its website on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Voestalpine confirmed the plan but gave no other details. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)