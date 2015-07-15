FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European court cuts Voestalpine antitrust fine by 66 pct
July 15, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

European court cuts Voestalpine antitrust fine by 66 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, July 15 (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice (ECJ) cut two thirds off a fine imposed on Austria’s Voestalpine for taking part in a price-fixing cartel in the steel market.

The European Union’s highest tribunal said on Wednesday it was cutting the fine, handed down five years ago, to 7.5 million euros ($8.3 million) from 22 million euros, saying the European Commission failed to establish that the group had participated directly “in the essential aspects of the cartel”.

However, as there was proof that Voestalpine’s commercial agent in Italy participated in the cartel, it was correct to fine the company, the ECJ said.

In 2010, the European Commission fined 17 producers of steel strip and semi-finished products a total of 458 million euros for operating a cartel covering most EU states over a period of 18 years.

The largest fine -- 230 million euros -- was imposed on top steel producer ArcelorMittal, but later cut by 80 percent.

Voestalpine said it welcomed the Commission’s decision. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Louise Heavens)

