Voest hires ABN AMRO to review Flamco options
March 3, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

Voest hires ABN AMRO to review Flamco options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 3 (Reuters) - Austrian steel group Voestalpine has hired ABN AMRO to review strategic options for Dutch unit Flamco, part of the group’s metal forming division, it said on Monday.

“At the moment there is neither a concrete intention nor a decision to sell,” the company said, adding it would say more about the evaluation once it was complete.

Flamco is a leading manufacturer of components for heating and drinking water facilities. It employs around 550 staff at six sites, including in Germany, the Netherlands and China.

Voestalpine does not break out results for individual units.

Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Michael Shields

