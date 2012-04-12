FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Voestalpine expects steel business to pick up in H1
April 12, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Voestalpine expects steel business to pick up in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 12 (Reuters) - Austrian specialty steel group Voestalpine expects its steel business to pick up in the first half of the 2012/2013 business year, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said on Thursday.

“I‘m confident enough to say, the first half of the new business year will be markedly better than the second half of 2011/2012,” Eder told the Klub der Wirtschaftspublizisten in Vienna.

Voestalpine, whose steel business represents 30 percent of the group sales, said it would benefit from price hikes as business conditions improve.

The Linz-based company cut steel capacity by a tenth late last year as consumers spooked by the weak economy bought fewer big ticket items such as fridges and washing machines and the construction industry remained weak.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

