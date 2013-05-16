FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Austria's Voestalpine on track to hit earnings forecast - CEO
May 16, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-Austria's Voestalpine on track to hit earnings forecast - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct dateline from London)

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine is on track to hit earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of about 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) for 2012/13, up from 704 million last year, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said.

“There were some question marks on whether we can keep the 800 million level. I think there will be no negative surprises,” Eder said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Goodman)

