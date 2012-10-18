FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Voestalpine sticks to outlook despite weak markets
October 18, 2012

Voestalpine sticks to outlook despite weak markets

VIENNA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Austrian steel group Voestalpine is sticking to its outlook for 2012/13 operating profit to come in near last year’s underlying 900 million euros ($1.18 billion) despite weak demand in practically all major market segments, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said.

“From today’s point of view that is still the most likely assumption,” he told an investment conference on Thursday, adding the group was running at near full capacity and he did not expect that to change for the rest of the year. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan)

