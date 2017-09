VIENNA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Austrian speciality steelmaker Voestalpine’s annual operating income could reach 1.5-2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in the coming years, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Voestalpine’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was around 1.4 billion euros in the 2013/14 financial year. ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)