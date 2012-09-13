FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Voestalpine special steel sale down 10 pct from last year
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 13, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

Voestalpine special steel sale down 10 pct from last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Austrian steel group Voestalpine has seen its special steel sales volume fall by about 10 percent in the first eight months of this year, compared with the same period last year, Franz Rotter, a member of the company’s board, said on Thursday.

“Special steel sales volumes are slightly lower than last year, approximately 10 percent lower, globally,” Rotter told Reuters.

“I believe that we will see lower demand for the next few months, until the beginning of next year, definitely. I believe there will be an upswing in the beginning of the spring.” (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.