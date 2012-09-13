Voestalpine special steel sale down 10 pct from last year

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Austrian steel group Voestalpine has seen its special steel sales volume fall by about 10 percent in the first eight months of this year, compared with the same period last year, Franz Rotter, a member of the company’s board, said on Thursday.

“Special steel sales volumes are slightly lower than last year, approximately 10 percent lower, globally,” Rotter told Reuters.

“I believe that we will see lower demand for the next few months, until the beginning of next year, definitely. I believe there will be an upswing in the beginning of the spring.” (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)