FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Voestalpine says Russian gas pipeline talks on track
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Voestalpine says Russian gas pipeline talks on track

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) - Austrian steel and technology group Voestalpine said talks with Moscow to supply steel for its planned South Stream Gas pipeline were on track, despite escalating tensions between Russia and the West.

Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula earlier this year marked the biggest East-West crisis since the Cold War and focused politician’s minds on reducing the European Union’s reliance on Russian gas.

There are concerns in Brussels that the 2,400 kilometer South Stream pipeline, which would reach Bulgaria and other EU members, would further cement Russia’s dominant role and regulatory approvals have been put on hold.

However, Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said the political situation has not affected talks about delivering steel.

“We are delivering for the first line and we will start in summer discussions for a possible share in the second. The timescale hasn’t changed,” he said on the sidelines of the European Steel Day conference in Brussels.

Western sanctions on Russia have so far refrained from targeting major state enterprises.

But the West has threatened more sanctions that could target key sectors such as energy and banking if Russia escalates the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.