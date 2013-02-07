Voestalpine sees annual cost cuts of 80-100 mln eur

VIENNA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine expects to save 80 to 100 million euros ($108 to $135 million) annually through a new cost-cutting programme across its divisions, it said.

Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder told journalists on Thursday that a previous plan to cut 380 million euros in costs in its steel division was on track, and there was room to cut more.

“We are introducing a further cost savings programme for all divisions,” he said on a conference call. “We expect that over the next years we should be able to cut costs by 80-100 million euros annually.”

Eder added that Voestalpine should be able to announce by the end of this month the location of a new raw-materials plant it plans to build in North America. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)