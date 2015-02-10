UPDATE 1-Voestalpine Q3 profit below expectations, keeps outlook

* Q3 EBIT 182.7 mln euros vs poll avg 190 mln

* Net profit helped by lower tax

* Keeps full-year 2014/15 outlook (Adds detail, background)

VIENNA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Austrian speciality steelmaker Voestalpine’s third-quarter operating profit was 182.7 million euros ($207 million), it said on Tuesday, below the average estimate of 190 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts..

Revenue in the quarter was in line with expectations at 2.7 billion euros, boosted by business in the United States.

Voestalpine reiterated its forecasts for the full financial year. Its chief executive has previously predicted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 850 million euros for fiscal 2014-15, slightly above the year before.

Voestalpine is expanding its production base outside of Europe, mainly in the United States, where it is building a new sponge-iron plant which is on schedule, it said.

Net profit in the third quarter was 118.8 million euros, above the average estimate in the analyst poll, mainly due to lower taxes, Voestalpine said.

Voestalpine, as expected, did not record significant positive one-off boosts in the third quarter after its previous quarter benefitted from such effects.