UPDATE 2-Voestalpine upbeat on 2015/16 earnings, shares rise

* 2014/15 EBIT up 12 pct to 886.3 mln euros

* Forecasts rise in underlying EBIT and EBITDA

* Proposes raising its dividend by 5 cents to 1.00 euro

* Shares gain more than 4 pct (Adds CEO comments, market reaction)

By Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

VIENNA, June 3 (Reuters) - Austrian speciality steel maker Voestalpine forecast on Wednesday underlying operating profit would rise again in its current financial year as an economic upturn gains pace and demand from the car industry stays strong.

The European Central Bank’s asset-purchase programme and the European Commission’s investment drive should help boost recovering economies in Europe from the second half of this year, while North America and China will stay strong, it said.

Voestalpine makes about 60 percent of revenues from autos, railways and energy markets, where it focuses on finished parts to avoid cut-price Asian competition in commoditised steel.

“Expectations in the mobility segment are being met in an exemplary way,” Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder told reporters.

“Development in the automotive and machinery sector is solid and strong and we expect that to continue this year.”

Strong 2014/15 results and the outlook helped Voestalpine stock rise nearly 5 percent in its biggest one-day move up since November. It was up 4.4 percent at 40.03 euros by 1000 GMT.

UBS, which rates the stock “buy”, cited in a research note surprisingly good fourth-quarter results in its steel division and “solid” EBIT guidance.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the 2014/15 year to March rose 12 percent to 886 million euros ($991 million). That beat its guidance of 850 million and even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It proposed raising its dividend to 1.00 euro per share -- the highest since 2008/09 -- from 0.95 euros.

To boost its international presence, it is building a sponge-iron plant in the U.S. state of Texas, which it said was on track to start operations early next year.

The company said 2014/15 results were marked by an economic environment showing strong growth in North America, better than expected development in China, recessionary tendencies in Brazil and clearly improved optimism in Europe of late.

Net profit before minority interests and interest payments on hybrid capital rose 18 percent to 594.2 million euros.

It said impairment charges for units being fully consolidated would hit reported earnings this fiscal year by around 90 million euros, with the brunt in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Editing by Michael Shields and Keith Weir)