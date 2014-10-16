FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Voestalpine still sees 2014/15 EBIT slightly above last year
October 16, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Voestalpine still sees 2014/15 EBIT slightly above last year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Austrian speciality steel maker Voestalpine stuck to its outlook for 2014/15 full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise slightly despite a slowdown in the construction and consumer goods sectors.

“Risks are increasing across a broad front but I can give the all clear for Voestalpine. We have stable developments,” Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said at an investment conference on Thursday.

He said its core automotive and energy businesses - which together generate more than 60 percent of sales - were holding up well, but the construction sector in Europe had slowed sharply in the second half and the consumer goods and white goods sector was starting to weaken.

“We still expect that we will reach EBITDA (EBIT, depreciation and amortisation) and EBIT at the end of the year that is slightly above last year’s level,” Eder said.

Voestalpine is already looking beyond Europe for growth, projecting that its investments outside the EU will increase to as much as quarter of the total in 2014/15 from less than a fifth last year.

Voestalpine made EBIT of 792 million euros in its last financial year to end-March and Eder in July told Reuters he expected 850 million euros this fiscal year. Voestalpine’s first-quarter operating income eased 1.4 percent in August, missing expectations.

Eder became chairman of the World Steel Association this month. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla und Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
