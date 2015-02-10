FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Voestalpine Q3 EBIT slightly below expectations, keeps outlook
February 10, 2015 / 6:53 AM / 3 years ago

Voestalpine Q3 EBIT slightly below expectations, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Austrian speciality steel maker Voestalpine’s third-quarter operating profit was 182.7 million euros ($207 million), it said on Tuesday, below the average estimate of 190 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The company’s chief executive had previously forecast earnings before before interest and tax (EBIT) of 850 million euros for the full year.

Revenues in the quarter came in line with expectations at 2.7 billion euros. Voestalpine has reiterated its outlook for the financial year 2014/15. ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

