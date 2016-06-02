Voestalpine considering new stainless steel plant in Austria

VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - Voestalpine is examining whether to build a new stainless steel plant in Austria for up to 300 million euros ($336 million), the group's chief executive said on Thursday.

A final decision about a new plant in Kapfenberg in the southern province of Styria will be made within the next 12-18 months, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said in a conference call.

"The decision depends on the European climate protection and energy legislation and on whether we can count on stable conditions in the long term," he said. ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)