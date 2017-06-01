FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Uncertainty on U.S. policy complicates outlook, Voestalpine CEO says
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 1, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 3 months ago

Uncertainty on U.S. policy complicates outlook, Voestalpine CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 1 (Reuters) - Uncertainty about the United States' future economic policies makes it difficult to give a concrete business forecast for the second half of Voestalpine's business year, the chief executive of the Austrian company said on Thursday.

It was unclear when to expect U.S. tax law changes and infrastructure projects, and what effect they might have, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder in a conference call with reporters.

He was referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign promise to introduce an extensive infrastructure package as well as substantial tax reductions.

"We don't know how matters stand and how political decisions might affect the economy," Eder said, adding that one had to be prepared for import restrictions in the United States.

Voestalpine generates around 11 percent of its revenue in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) area and aims to increase the share to 15 percent by 2020. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.