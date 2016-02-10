Voestalpine says not affected by Volkswagen scandal

VIENNA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Austria’s Voestalpine sees no effect so far from the scandal at Europe’s No. 1 carmaker Volkswagen, the chief executive of the specialty steel and car parts maker said on Wednesday.

“Up to now we have not witnessed any remarkable impact resulting from the Volkswagen situation,” Wolfgang Eder said in a conference call. “Everything runs smoothly as in the years before the scandal.”

Europe’s biggest carmaker is facing falling passenger car sales in the wake of an emissions cheating scandal and said it expects a “challenging” market for its core brand in 2016.

The automotive industry is the top customer for Voestalpine’s main steel division.