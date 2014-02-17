FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Voestalpine's new saving plan seen around 500 mln euros
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 17, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

Voestalpine's new saving plan seen around 500 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine is expected to announce a new two-year cost-savings plan of around 500 million euros ($684 million) next month, analysts said on Monday.

The company, which is battling steel market oversupply and weak demand from the energy sector, told analysts on a conference call last week it would most likely announce such a plan in the second half of March.

Voestalpine, whose last, 620 million-euro savings scheme is coming to an end, did not say how big the new one would be but said it would run for the next two business years.

Erste Bank analyst Franz Hoerl wrote in a note: “The volume of the new programme is said to be not too much smaller (we guess around 0.5 billion euros).”

Another analyst who declined to be named said he expected it to be “several hundred million”, while Baader Bank analyst Christian Obst wrote last week he expected “more than 300 million euros” in the next three years.

A company spokesman said Voestalpine was still working on the details of the plan.

$1 = 0.7307 euros Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.