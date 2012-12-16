FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Voestalpine mulls $1 bln U.S. plant - report
December 16, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Voestalpine mulls $1 bln U.S. plant - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Austria’s group Voestalpine is considering a plan to build a $1 billion plant in the United States that would convert iron ore into concentrate used in steelmaking, Trend magazine reported.

Voestalpine declined to comment on the report, which was released ahead of publication on Monday.

Trend said the plant was envisioned for a coastal city in the southern United States, given cheap and reliable supplies of natural gas, political stability and efficient port infrastructure.

A source familiar with the situation said such a plan was under consideration but no decisions were imminent.

Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder has been pushing for foreign expansion to help diversify from Europe, where he says political opposition to closing plants is weighing on efforts to address chronic overcapcity in the steel sector.

