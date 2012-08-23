Voestalpine to build U.S. steel plant in Georgia

VIENNA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Austrian steel group Voestalpine will build a 50 million euro ($62.3 million) plant in the U.S. state of Georgia, its first site outside Europe, as part of a campaign to expand its automotive business, the company said on Thursday.

The plant in Cartersville is set to start production by the middle of 2013 and will employ 220, it said.

The U.S. plant is part of Voestalpine’s plan to invest more than 100 million euros in the years ahead for new plants in China, South Africa, Romania and Germany.

“We are following the automakers, especially from Europe, into the markets of the future and will expand our presence there massively,” Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said.