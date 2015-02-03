UPDATE 2-Voestalpine sticks with U.S. expansion despite weak oil and euro

* CEO sees oil price stimulant effects overrated

* Sees European and global steel demand up about 1-2 pct this year (Adds more quotes, detail, background)

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine’s foreign expansion plans, focused on the United States, will not be changed by the weak oil price or euro, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Voestalpine, which sells steel and steel-based products to the automotive, railway and engineering industries, among others, has targeted the energy sector as one of its key growth areas and until recently had benefited from the U.S. shale boom.

However, a plunge in oil prices since summer 2014 has seen energy firms slash investment plans, hitting their suppliers.

“The oil price is an interesting thing but ... experience tells us it tends to be over-interpreted,” Wolfgang Eder told journalists in remarks embargoed for Tuesday. “We expect that things will already turn around again in autumn.”

He said Voestalpine would be able to sell any surplus steel originally destined for the U.S. oil and gas market elsewhere.

Voestalpine plans to invest about 250 million euros ($283 million) in the United States in each of the next two years, mainly in its new sponge-iron plant in Texas, and about 50-100 million euros per year thereafter, Eder said.

The expansion is an important part of Voestalpine’s plan to internationalise its business and reduce its dependence on the Austrian market and expensive European energy to power its furnaces. It is also investing heavily in China.

Eder said he could imagine the Texas plant getting involved in other activities beyond producing the sponge iron for which it was built, and said Voestalpine would like to strengthen its stainless-steel business in the United States.

EUROPEAN DEMAND

Eder played down the ability of the low oil price and weak euro to stimulate the European steel market, where overcapacity and cheap steel imports would largely outweigh the expected small increase in demand.

Global and European steel demand would grow by a mere 1 to 2 percent this year, he forecast.

Eder said he would “do everything” to keep Voestalpine’s main site in Austria for the long term. The future of the site in Linz has been put in doubt by high energy and labour costs.

Eder is also chairman of the World Steel Association, which forecast in October that apparent steel demand -- which excludes changes in stock levels -- would remain stable at 2.0 percent this year, slightly higher than his prediction on Tuesday.

He said the effect of the weak euro versus the dollar, expected to help European exporters with costs in euros, would be fairly neutral for Voestalpine, taking into account raw-material costs and hedging.

Eder reiterated Voestalpine did not expect any financial impact from Gazprom’s cancellation of its planned giant gas pipeline, South Stream, for which Voestalpine was supplying submarine pipes.

He said Voestalpine still expected to supply the rest of its second tranche of 120,000 tonnes of pipes, but had been told to halt delivery for now after 20,000 tonnes in December while Russia and Turkey finished working out a new pipeline route.