VIENNA, March 13 (Reuters) - Austrian steel group Voestalpine will build its new North American iron ore plant in Texas and will invest around 550 million euros ($716 million) in it, it said on Wednesday.

Voestalpine said the plant with a capacity of around 2 million tonnes of hot briquetted iron (HBI) was due to begin operations in early 2016 and would employ about 150 people.