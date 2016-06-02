FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

J&J to buy hair care products maker Vogue for $3.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it would acquire Vogue International, a privately held hair care and personal care products maker, for about $3.3 billion in cash.

The acquisition will give the company access to Vogue's OGX collection of shampoos and the FX line of hair styling products among other products.

Vogue's products are sold in the United States and in 38 other countries, Johnson & Johnson said. The transaction is not expected to have an impact on the company's 2016 sales or earnings forecasts. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

