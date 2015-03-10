Germany's Voith launches sale of industrial services business -sources

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - German engineering group Voith is launching the sale of its industrial services business in a potential 350 million euro ($375 million) deal, two people familiar with the matter said.

The unlisted group is seeking to catch up with a rapid technological shift in the manufacturing sector from mechanical and electrical to digital systems.

Voith has appointed investment bank Rothschild to find a buyer, the sources added.

Rothschild declined to comment and a Voith spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The business being sold employs 18,000 staff in maintenance and assembly services for the auto, energy and chemicals industries and posted sales of 1.2 billion euros last year.

Voith Chief Executive Hubert Lienhard said last month that he wants to focus on the so-called Industrial Internet, through which traditional supply chains are being turned into business networks capable of capitalising on the latest digital trends.

He also announced a restructuring that includes 1,600 job cuts, mainly in its ailing paper machine tools operation.

As part of its push into increased automation and digitisation of manufacturing processes, Voith acquired a 25 percent stake in industrial robot maker Kuka last year.

Voith is expected to market the industrial services business to peers such as Spie and Tyco, as well as buyout groups such as EQT, Apax, Bridgepoint and DBAG, which have experience with similar assets, the sources said.

Other sources close to potential buyers said that the business could be valued at seven to eight times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

The business posted EBITDA of 38 million euros last year, but excluding certain one-offs, its core earnings were about 45 million euros, the sources said. ($1 = 0.9335 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Goodman)