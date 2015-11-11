Shareholders in Mexico's Volaris set stock offer price at $16 apiece

MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Some shareholders of Mexican low-cost airline Volaris are selling stock for $16 per American Depositary Share in an international offer that will close on Nov. 16, the company said on Tuesday.

The offer includes 99 million shares, with an overallotment option of up to 9.9 million shares, Volaris said in a filing to Mexico’s stock exchange, expanding an offer originally announced on Monday.

Volaris said on Monday that shareholders would sell 90 million shares, plus an overallotment of 9 million shares. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)