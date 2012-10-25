FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Workers strike on wages at Peruvian miner Volcan -union
October 25, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Workers pressing for higher wages went on strike on Thursday at four sites owned by Peruvian zinc and silver mining company Volcan, a union official said.

Work at the Carahuacra, San Cristobal and Andaychagua mines and the Marh Tunel concentrator in the company’s Yauli unit were affected, Arsenio Perez of the federation of Volcan workers said.

“A general strike of an indefinite time frame was started today by workers who have stopped work at four work sites,” he said.

The company could not be reached to comment on its operations at Yauli, which account for half its profits.

Volcan, Peru’s top silver and zinc miner, had 2011 sales of $1.2 billion and net profit of $329 million. The output of concentrates at Yauli last year was 287,704 tonnes of zinc, 47,871 tonnes of lead, 10,822 tonnes of copper and 11,189,799 ounces of silver.

Zinc on the London Metals Exchange was trading around $1,851 a tonne on Thursday, down some 13 percent from late September.

