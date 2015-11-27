Volex appoints Nathaniel Rothschild as executive chairman

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Power and data cables maker Volex Plc said it appointed financier Nathaniel Rothschild as executive chairman with immediate effect.

The company said its non-executive directors decided that role of chairman and chief executive should be combined into an executive chairman position after a review of the board.

Volex added that interim CEO Geraint Anderson and non-executive director Karen Slatford had resigned.

The company, which designs and makes power cables for electronic devices, also said it would not be necessary to appoint a group CEO. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)