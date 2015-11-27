FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volex appoints Nathaniel Rothschild as executive chairman
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 27, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Volex appoints Nathaniel Rothschild as executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Power and data cables maker Volex Plc said it appointed financier Nathaniel Rothschild as executive chairman with immediate effect.

The company said its non-executive directors decided that role of chairman and chief executive should be combined into an executive chairman position after a review of the board.

Volex added that interim CEO Geraint Anderson and non-executive director Karen Slatford had resigned.

The company, which designs and makes power cables for electronic devices, also said it would not be necessary to appoint a group CEO. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.