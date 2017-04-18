FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
April 18, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 4 months ago

Dutch builder VolkerWessels seeks IPO; minority stake on offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 18 (Reuters) - Dutch construction company VolkerWessels said on Tuesday it would seek an initial public offering of shares and a stock market listing on the Euronext exchange in Amsterdam.

The company is owned by Reggeborgh Holding, which said it would sell a minority stake of a yet-to-be-determined size in the IPO.

VolkerWessels had earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 254 million euros ($270.3 million) in 2016 and sales of 5.5 billion euros, it said. ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

