FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Volksbank loses 2 mln eur in Q1 ahead of wind-down
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Austria's Volksbank loses 2 mln eur in Q1 ahead of wind-down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 12 (Reuters) - Austria’s Volksbank AG lost 2 million euros ($2.3 million) in the first quarter before it gets wound down after failing last year’s health checks of big euro zone lenders.

It said on Tuesday the wind-down, which still requires approval by regulators and the European Commission, remained on schedule. It will be split into good and bad parts in July.

The VB Holding eGen Group of credit institutions had a core tier 1 ratio based on total risk of 9.8 percent of risk-weighted assets, up from 6.2 percent at the end of 2014, it said. The equity ratio rose to 17.6 percent from 14.2 at the end of December.

$1 = 0.8889 euros Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.