FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volksbanken reiterates no immediate need for more aid
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Volksbanken reiterates no immediate need for more aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Partially state-owned Austrian lender Volksbanken AG reiterated on Thursday it had no immediate need for more state aid after posting a nine-month preliminary group loss of 66.8 million euros ($90.7 million).

“There is nothing in the offing at the moment,” said a spokesman for Volksbanken, one of six Austrian lenders to come under direct supervision by the European Central Bank after stress tests next year.

It has said in the past it could not rule out the need for more taxpayer help at some stage but dismissed as speculation a newspaper report this month saying it may need an extra 1 billion euros of government support next year. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.