April 24, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

Tumpel-Gugerell won't become Volksbanken chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 24 (Reuters) - Austria’s Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell will not become chairwoman of Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG as planned, the ailing Austrian lender said on Tuesday, two days before a board meeting that was poised to appoint her.

“There is a change to one of the nominations,” a bank spokesman said, confirming a report by the Austria Press Agency (APA).

APA said the European Central Bank had refused to waive “cooling off” restrictions for former officials that prevent Tumpel-Gugerell, a former ECB executive board member, from joining a bank supervisory board before July.

One source close to the situation said however that Tumpel-Gugerell had removed herself from the election process.

A separate source said former Generali Austria manager Susanne Althaler would join the Volksbanken board in her place.

APA said former Bank Austria executive Franz Zwickl would now become Volksbanken chairman. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

