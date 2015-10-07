Volksbank executive aims to repay loans to Austria early -paper

VIENNA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A cluster of Austrian regional lenders intends to pay back 300 million euros ($338 million) owed to the state before a deadline of 2023, the head of the bank leading the group told a newspaper.

Austria’s Association of Volksbanks or regional lenders has compressed 51 banks into 10, with Volksbank Wien-Baden now leading a group of lenders with some 31 billion euros ($34.8 billion)in combined assets.

In an interview with Austrian newspaper Der Standard, Gerald Fleischmann, chief executive of Volksbank Wien-Baden, said that the 300 million euros owed to Austria for aid received during the financial crisis would be paid back a year or two early.

Fleischmann hoped the sale of Start Group, which includes property specialists Immo-Bank and Bausparkasse, would help bring the group’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio to almost 12 percent. The remainder of the sale proceeds would go towards paying back the 300 million euros, the newspaper said.

The sale was nearly complete, according to Der Standard, which did not identify a buyer.

A spokesman for Volksbank Wien-Baden was not immediately available for comment.

The regional lenders held a majority stake in Volksbanken AG (VBAG), a bank that collapsed in the financial crisis after a rapid expansion into Eastern Europe.

It surrendered its licence in July and became “bad bank” Immigon, whose sole goal is to sell 7 billion euros in assets left from the VBAG empire. ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Keith Weir)