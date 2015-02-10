FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Volksbanken to sell real estate lending units
February 10, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Austria's Volksbanken to sell real estate lending units

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG, which is winding itself down after failing bank stress tests, wants to sell its real estate lending units start:gruppe this year, its spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Volksbanken, in which the state holds 43 percent after a 2012 rescue, said in October it would wind itself down to avoid a looming 1 billion euro capital gap it was struggling to plug.

Its regional bank owners in the Association of Volksbanks will go on.

The bank was “investigating” the sale of the start:gruppe, spokeswoman Petra Roth said.

“We offer the units individually or as a package. The transaction is supposed to take place this year,” she said.

German consultancy BDO had been tasked with the project, she said, but would not comment on whether there had been any interest yet or how much Volksbanken hoped to get from the sale.

“The aim is to strengthen the capital of the Volksbanken group,” Roth said.

Volksbanken have already sold the bulk of their eastern European business. The winding down process is expected to finish this year.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

