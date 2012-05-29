FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian Volksbanken AG Q1 profit drops
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 29, 2012 / 10:23 AM / 5 years ago

Austrian Volksbanken AG Q1 profit drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 29 (Reuters) - First-quarter consolidated net profit at Austria’s Volksbanken AG fell by more than half to 22.2 million euros ($27.8 million) as net interest income and risk provisions both dropped sharply, the bank said on Tuesday.

The bank, in which Austria has taken a 43 percent stake in the wake of a bailout, said its tier 1 capital ratio stood at 11.1 percent at the end of March, up from 8.8 percent at the end of 2011, after it sold its VBI eastern Europe arm to Russia’s Sberbank.

$1 = 0.7976 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Birrane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.