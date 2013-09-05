FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

KPMG to advise Volksbanken on Malta unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG has hired KPMG to advise on the sale of its bank business in Malta as part of an EU-mandated revamp, it said on Thursday.

Volksbanken has to sell Volksbank Malta Ltd and a 51 percent stake in its deconsolidated Romanian banking business - which it has entirely written down - by the end of 2015, as well as its 50 percent stake in VB Leasing International by the end of 2014.

Volksbank Malta Ltd (VB Malta) made a net profit of 2.2 million euros ($2.9 million) last year on total assets of about 540 million euros. It has a loan book of about 110 million euros with retail and corporate customers.

Volksbanken said it would carve out the Malta unit’s international finance syndication business before the sale.

