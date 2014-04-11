FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Volksbanken sells Malta unit to MedBank
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Austria's Volksbanken sells Malta unit to MedBank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 11 (Reuters) - Austria’s part-nationalised Volksbanken AG has sold its Volksbank Malta unit to Mediterranean Bank, it said on Friday, giving no financial details.

After carving out its international business last year, the Maltese business has total assets worth around 150 million euros ($208 million), Volksbanken said in a statement.

The contract was signed on Friday and closing of the deal will take place after regulatory approval, it added. KPMG Corporate Finance and the Schoenherr law firm advised Volksbanken, it said. ($1=0.7204 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.