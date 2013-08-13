FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Volksbanken to cut costs through regional mergers
#Financials
August 13, 2013 / 7:07 AM / in 4 years

Austria's Volksbanken to cut costs through regional mergers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mergers among the 51 Austrian regional banks that own a majority of part-nationalised Volksbanken AG will help to save money the group needs to repay state aid, an official told Austrian newspaper Kurier.

The regional banks aim to boost profits to help to buy back the 43 percent stake that Austria took in Volksbanken AG in April last year. The group has to repay 300 million euros ($399 million) to the state by 2017.

“We want to cut costs by 65 million euros a year,” Heribert Donnerbauer, head of the association that represents the regional banks, told Kurier in an interview published on Tuesday.

Four of the regional banks have already merged and the goal is to reduce the number gradually to between 35 and 40. Combining information technology systems could also save up to 15 million euros a year, Donnerbauer said. ($1 = 0.7523 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)

