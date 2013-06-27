FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Volksbanken sells package of loans to RZB
June 27, 2013 / 10:22 AM / in 4 years

Austria's Volksbanken sells package of loans to RZB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 27 (Reuters) - Austria’s Volksbanken AG said it had agreed to sell a package of corporate loans to Raiffeisen Zentralbank as part of a deal in which RZB pledged to support Volksbanken’s state-led rescue last year.

Raiffeisen had agreed as part of the bailout to take steps that would boost Volksbanken’s capital by 100 million euros ($130 million) and liquidity by 500 million euros.

“After extensive examination and due diligence, a first significant tranche (of assets) has now been defined,” Volksbanken said on Thursday, adding RZB’s listed unit, Raiffeisen Bank International, would take the loans onto its books.

Talks on remaining assets continued, it said. “Both a further purchase of credit claims against domestic and international customers as well as of parts of OeVAG’s (Volksbanken‘s) international leasing business (are) possible,” it added. ($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jane Baird)

