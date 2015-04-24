UPDATE 2-Austria's Volksbank bows out with 500 mln euro loss

* Bank to propose capital reduction in May

* In talks with ministry about repayment of state aid

* Association of Volksbanks won’t reach ECB CET 1 target (Adds detail on CET1 ratio for Association of Volksbanks)

VIENNA, April 24 (Reuters) - Austria’s Volksbank AG lost 500 million euros ($543.9 million) last year according to its final set of results before being wound down after failing European health checks.

Volksbank (VBAG) failed European banking stress tests last year and said the Association of Volksbanks, which groups VBAG with other regional banks, would be unable to reach the capital targets set by the European Central Bank (ECB) for July.

The ECB wanted the Association to have a CET1 ratio of 14.63 percent. VBAG’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio in relation to risk stood at a lowly 6.2 percent at the end of 2014.

VBAG’s loss was less, however, than the bank’s own forecast of about 750 million euros and Chief Executive Officer Stephan Koren said it could be wound down without more funding from its owners or Austrian taxpayers, who have already put 1.35 billion euros into the part-nationalised lender.

Winding down VBAG by turning it into a so-called “bad bank” will relieve pressure on other the regional lenders in the Association of Volksbanks that own 52 percent of flagship VBAG.

“The legal split-up of VBAG, the transfer of the spun-off part of the business to Volksbank Wien-Baden (unit), the surrender of VBAG’s banking licence and its departure from the liability association are planned for 4 July,” it said.

The wind-down vehicle will be called Immigon Portfolioabbau.

A VBAG spokesman said it was in talks with the finance ministry to determine if and how the remaining 300 million euros of state aid in the form of participation capital would be repaid.

“The VBAG managing board will propose at the Annual General Meeting on May 28 a simplified capital reduction,” it said, which likely means that little state aid will be repaid.

“The capital reduction of 96.65 percent is to affect the share and participation capital.” (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Keith Weir and David Clarke)