UPDATE 1-Volksbanken Romania posts 170 mln euro loss in 2012

VIENNA, April 25 (Reuters) - Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG’s Romanian banking business made a 170 million euro ($221 million) loss last year, it said, highlighting the challenge the Austrian lender faces to sell the hived-off unit.

But partly nationalised Volksbanken’s international leasing business, which also has to go, under a drastic EU-mandated revamp, posted solid growth, the bank’s annual report showed.

Volksbanken needs to sell its 51 percent stake in its deconsolidated Romania business - which it has entirely written down - by the end of 2015, and sell its 50 percent stake in VB-Leasing International by the end of 2014.

The Romanian loss under local accounting standards was bigger than expected given risk provisions in tough markets, the bank said. But the unit’s equity ratio remained at 15.6 percent of risk-weighted assets and deposits rose 40 percent.

It said it aimed for deposits in Romania to grow another 30 percent, or by 200 million euros, in 2013 as it worked to reduce losses and keep a “reasonable” level of equity there.

Volksbanken is counting on the Romanian unit to repay part of a 1.4 billion euro refinancing line this year.

On a brighter note, VB-Leasing International boosted profit from ordinary operations by 16 percent to nearly 46 million euros as it booked almost 950 million euros in new business. The unit leases cars, trucks and other machinery.

Austria’s Raiffeisen Zentralbank has said it could buy leasing assets from Volksbanken as its contribution to Volksbanken’s state rescue last year.

Austria had to take a 43 percent stake in Volksbanken as part of a rescue that cost taxpayers more than 1 billion euros in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

Half of the jobs at Volksbanken are set to go as it sells assets and winds down business under a bailout deal agreed with the European Commission.

It forecast another 2013 loss under Austrian accounting rules after a 2012 loss of 131 million euros.

“In 2013, as well, a single entity loss (under Austrian rules) is likely and consequently interest payments on upper tier II bonds are not to be expected in 2014,” it said.

Under IFRS accounting standards, the bank swung to a 2012 group profit of 313 million euros.