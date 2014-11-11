UPDATE 1-Austria's Volksbanken loss widens as it undergoes radical revamp

* Nine-month group loss 230 mln eur vs 67 mln year earlier

* Reiterates sees “significant” 2014 loss

* Bank that failed stress test in midst of radical revamp (Adds details and background)

VIENNA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Volksbanken AG reported a deepening nine-month loss as it continued a drastic revamp that cut its balance sheet by 5 billion euros ($6.20 billion) in the period, the part-nationalised bank said on Tuesday.

The Vienna-based bank, which failed bank stress tests last month and is in the process of winding itself down, reiterated it expected “significant losses” in 2014 as it shrinks its operations under a European Union-mandated regime.

Its net loss after minority interests widened to 230 million euros ($285.4 million) in the nine months that ended on Sept. 30.

Volksbanken AG, in which the state has a 43 percent stake after a 2012 rescue, said on Oct. 2 it would wind itself down to avoid a looming 1 billion euro capital gap it was struggling to plug. Its regional bank owners in the Association of Volksbanks will go on.

It aims to complete the exercise without needing more state aid in addition to the 1.35 billion euros it has already got to help cope with overambitious expansion at home and in eastern Europe that hit a wall when the financial crisis erupted.

The stress test exposed an 865 million euro capital gap at the Association of Volksbanks - which groups Volksbanken AG and its regional bank owners - but this did not consider this year’s wind-down plan that still needs regulatory approval.

The Association’s capital ratio was above minimum levels at the end of September.

Volksbanken’s total assets stood at 15.9 billion euros at the end of September. It has been selling off chunks of its leasing business before an end-2014 deadline and still needs to divest its stake in its Romanian business by the end of 2015.

Volksbanken said it had been unable to complete the sale of its Investkredit International Bank business as agreed in March, and had now started to liquidate the unit after surrendering its bank license last month. (1 US dollar = 0.8061 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla and Louise Heavens)