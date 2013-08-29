FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Volksbanken posts H1 loss, tier 1 rises
August 29, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

Austria's Volksbanken posts H1 loss, tier 1 rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Partially state-owned Austrian lender Volksbanken AG swung to an 87 million euro ($116 million) first-half loss as it carried out a drastic European Union-mandated restructuring process, it said on Thursday.

But its tier 1 capital ratio rose to 11.4 percent at the end of the first half from 10.9 percent at the end of 2012 and its capital buffer improved slightly as a result of the downsizing process, it said.

“The massive deleveraging process will continue to affect results, it is therefore to be expected that VBAG Groups results for the full year 2013 will be negative,” it added.

Austria took a 43 percent stake in the bank last year as part of a rescue that cost taxpayers more than 1 billion euros in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

$1 = 0.7496 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.