Austria's Volksbanken had 2014 loss of 500 mln euros
April 24, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Austria's Volksbanken had 2014 loss of 500 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 24 (Reuters) - Austria’s Volksbanken AG (OVAG) lost 500 million euros ($543.85 million) last year, it said on Friday, in its final annual results before it winds down to plug a capital hole exposed by last year’s health checks on euro zone banks.

Part-nationalised OVAG had said its conversion into a “bad bank” would trigger around 500 million euros in writedowns in 2014 and wipe out more than half of its capital.

It had put its expected 2014 loss at around 750 million euros.

Its common equity tier 1 capital ratio in relation to total risk stood at 6.2 percent at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber; editing by Jason Neely)

