Austria's Volksbanken says H1 group loss widens
August 28, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Austria's Volksbanken says H1 group loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG’s first-half group loss widened to 203 million euros ($268 million) from 68 million euros a year earlier as it pumped money into the Romania business it has to sell under an EU-mandated restructuring programme, it said on Thursday.

Volksbanken, one of six Austrian banks to come under direct supervision of the European Central Bank in November, said it expected the assocation comprising it and its regional bank shareholders to meet minimum regulatory ratios at year’s end.

But it saw a potential equity shortfall by 2017, it said, adding it was taking steps to strengthen its capital and reiterating it aimed to avoid seeking more Austrian state aid. (1 US dollar = 0.7569 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields)

